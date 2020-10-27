The General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has given an interesting rendition of the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) much-touted slogan ‘4 more for Nana to do more’

Johnson Asiedu Nketia said the real meaning of the slogan is “4 more for Nana to loot more”.

The NDC scribe was addressing a hugely patronised health walk of the Sunyani East Constituency of the NDC in the Bono Region on Sunday when he made those remarks.



General Mosquito, who is on a 14-day campaign tour of his home region, has been visiting rural communities in constituencies like Brekum East, Jaman North, Dormaa Central, Brekum West, Tain, Banda and Sunyani West.



He lambasted President Nana Akufo-Addo for looting the state coffers for the sole benefit of his family and cronies.



General Mosquito has been touting what he calls, the superior record of John Mahama as well as the popular people’s manifesto of the NDC. On issues of youth unemployment, he explained the details of the 1 million jobs, which includes the ‘Free National Apprenticeship Programme.’

He also mentioned their manifesto promise of Free Primary Healthcare, which has now become known as MahamaCare.

