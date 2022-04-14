General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, has described the Supreme Court ruling against Assin North MP as an act of vengeance.

General Mosquito, as he is popularly known, stated his conviction stems from the Attorney-General, Godfred Yeboah’s reaction following the Supreme Court ruling.

The Apex Court in a majority 5-2 decision on Wednesday ruled that James Gyakye Quayson can no longer hold himself as Assin North MP.

Addressing the media after the proceeding, Mr Dame said there must be an equal application of the law such that Mr Quayson suffers the same fate as former Bawku Central MP, Adamu Sankande.

Mr Sakande was sentenced to two years imprisonment for contesting the Bawku parliamentary seat though he had not denounced his UK Citizenship.

But in reaction, Mr Nketia indicated the Attorney General has exposed a major agenda by the incumbent New Patriotic Party.

“The Attorney General has let a cat out of the bag and it proves they are looking for vengeance and not justice by making reference to Sakande’s case which is entirely different from this except for the dual citizenship.

“Sakande was in parliament for more than a year when he hadn’t renounced his UK citizen but in this case, he [Gyakye Quayson] had renounced before the election,” he said on Accra-based Okay FM.

He added a bad precedent is being set that will not augur well for the country’s judicial processes.