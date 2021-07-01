General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has verbally attacked the competence of the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), James Oppong Boanuh.

Johnson Aseidu Nketia described the Police Chief as a “lame duck” who is incapable of providing internal security in the country.

His comment comes on the back of a clash between military personnel and some agitated youth at Ejura, which left two people dead and four others severely injured.

Many argue that the police are no more in charge, hence their reliance on the military who are not trained for internal security.

Some, especially the opposition NDC, have called for the head of the IGP who they say failed in his responsibility to ensure law and order.

In support, Mr Nketia in an exclusive interview on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem programme, Thursday, said the “IGP should go”.

He maintained that the IGP must be held accountable for risking the lives of civilians by deploying military officials to control crowds during a protest.

“The IGP is a lame duck. He is serving a political interest, not a national interest. Otherwise, he should be gone by now,” he stressed.

The NDC chief scribe popular known as General Mosquito questioned why the retiring IGP was given a contract when there is no special assignment that should warrant an extension of his contract.

He also said the IGP’s loyalty is to President Akufo-Addo who appointed him and not to the state.

“That is why security has broken down in the country,” he added.

General Mosquito also stated unequivocally that Mr Oppong Boanuh who is a good friend of his would have been sacked under an NDC government after the riot in Ejura.

