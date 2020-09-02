Chief Executive Officer [CEO] of AshantiGold SC, Emmanuel Frimpong, has revealed that they have received $500,000 for their Africa campaign.

The Miners will represent Ghana in the 2020/21 Caf Confederations Cup next season.

They were given the nod by the Executive Committee of the Ghana Football Association following the truncation of the 2019/20 domestic football season due to the outbreak of coronavirus.

Speaking on the Ultimate Sports Show on Asempa FM, Mr Frimpong revealed that the team has received a sum of $500,000 ahead of their Confederation Cup.

“We are preparing very well ahead of the Caf Confederations Cup campaign next season,” he said.

“They team has been heavily supported by Dr Kweku Frimpong. He has cushioned the team with $500,000 to prepare for the campaign,” he said.

Mr Frimpong also revealed that the team is on the verge of appointing an Italian trainer as the head coach of the side.

“We will appoint a new coach soon.

“Ashgold will play good football next season when football finally resumes.

“We will appoint an Italian coach before we start our Confederations Cup campaign,” he added.