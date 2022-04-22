A male student of Ashesi University who is yet-to-be-identified stole the spotlight at the 2022 Crazy Day celebration with his spiderman costume.

The day is set aside for students to dress their own way depicting a level of craziness on campus for academic activities.

The 2022 edition took place on Thursday, April 21, and had several students participate in the fun-filled day with several outlooks including the mop man.

Despite the presence of many students, the Ashesi spiderman became the centre of attraction as he hopped on desks to display dance moves.

The whole ashesi ebi this guy🤣 pic.twitter.com/6Q5Jls2WQD — YoofiBH (@legend_parkey) April 21, 2022

To the amusement of his colleagues, he danced happily to music duo, Keche’s famous Sokode dance amidst loud cheers.

The 2019 edition saw the founder of the University, Patrick Awuah dress as a female to the school.

He wore a wig, a white T-shirt, a green skirt over a pair of trousers and heels to match as he paraded with the students on campus.