A senior Political Science lecturer at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), has cautioned former presidential hopeful, Alan Kyerematen to abort any plans to run as an independent candidate.

According to Dr Kwasi Amakye Boateng, the former Trade Minister has lost his chance to be President of Ghana.

The political scientist commented on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme following Mr Kyerematen’s withdrawal from the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) presidential race.

Many have suggested given his influence at the grassroots, Alan should run as an independent candidate in the 2024 elections.

But Dr Amakye Boateng said that will be politically suicidal for the former Trade and Industry Minister.

He said he [Alan] will not stand any chance, adding that, the Ashanti region will reject him just like it happened in the Super Delegates Congress.

“He [Alan] should discard it immediately. He is not going to cause any magic in this country. Small parties have not survived in Ghana from the time of the struggle for independence till date.

Small parties have not fared well. If he [Alan] stands as an independent candidate, even Ashanti region will not vote for him,” he stated.

Dr Amakye Boateng said the outcome of the November 4 presidential primary has already been decided.

“It will be a one-horse race in which Vice President, Dr Bawumia will win big again” he added.