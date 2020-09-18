The Regional Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) is seeking to pull a surprise in the Ashanti region, stronghold of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Augustus Nana Akwasi Andrews said they are retaining their three seats and win more in the December general election.

His comment follows a claim by the Ashanti region NPP Chairman, Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, that they will win all 47 seats in the region.

He said the three parliamentary seats including Asawase will be a cool chop for the NPP in the polls.

In a rebuttal, the NDC Chairman on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Friday said the claim by Wontumi is laughable.

He indicated that, figures recorded by the Electoral Commission (EC) in the NPP stronghold gives them hope of victory ahead.

“Figures by the EC favours the NDC because most of the constituencies like Manhyia recorded low numbers. This is a sign for victory,” he said.

The NDC Chairman said he will match Wontumi boot-for-boot and retain the Asawase seat for the NDC.

“Wontumi should not dare; I will match him boot-for-boot,” he stressed.