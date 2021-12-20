Asempa FM, a subsidiary of Multimedia Group Limited, has been nominated for this year’s Soccer Achievers Awards.

Your most authoritative Sports and Political station has been specifically nominated in the Soccer Station of the Year category.

The Soccer Achievers Award is a prestigious annual calendar event created for footballers in Ghana and abroad as well as bodies whose efforts over the years have helped sustain interest in the game locally.

It aims at recognising, celebrating, and rewarding football achievers.

The event will kick-start at exactly 7:00 PM at the Movenpick Ambassador Hotel in Accra on Tuesday, December 28th, 2021.