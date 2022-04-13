The 2022 edition of the Kwahu Easter Games will take place at the Atibie Methodist school park on Saturday 16th April 2022 from 8″00am to 5:00pm.
Ten towns will battle for supremacy which include Obomeng, Obo, Mpraeso, Atibie, Nkwatia, Bepong, Adawso, Kwahu Tafo, Asakraka and Kotoso.
There will be two groups with five teams each. Each team will play a total of four matches with the top two moving to the semi-finals stage.
Group Stage fixtures:
OBOMENG vs KWAHU TAFO
ADAWSO vs ATIBIE
BEPONG vs MPRAESO
ASAKRAKA vs KOTOSO
NKWATIA vs OBOMENG
OBO vs ADAWSO
KWAHU TAFO vs BEPONG
ATIBIE vs ASAKRAKA
MPRAESO vs NKWATIA
KOTOSO vs OBO
MPRAESO vs OBOMENG
KOTOSO vs ADAWSO
KWAHU TAFO vs MPRAESO
ATIBIE vs KOTOSO
OBOMENG vs BEPONG
ADAWSO vs ASAKRAKA
KWAHU TAFO vs NKWATIA
ATIBIE vs OBO
BEPONG vs NKWATIA
ASAKRAKA vs OBO
Each group match will be played within 10 minutes.
The semi-finals will last for 15 mins while finals within 20 mins if there is enough time.
This year’s winners walk away with 2,500 cedis and second place a 1,000 cedis.