The 2022 edition of the Kwahu Easter Games will take place at the Atibie Methodist school park on Saturday 16th April 2022 from 8″00am to 5:00pm.

Ten towns will battle for supremacy which include Obomeng, Obo, Mpraeso, Atibie, Nkwatia, Bepong, Adawso, Kwahu Tafo, Asakraka and Kotoso.

There will be two groups with five teams each. Each team will play a total of four matches with the top two moving to the semi-finals stage.

Group Stage fixtures:

OBOMENG vs KWAHU TAFO

ADAWSO vs ATIBIE

BEPONG vs MPRAESO

ASAKRAKA vs KOTOSO

NKWATIA vs OBOMENG

OBO vs ADAWSO

KWAHU TAFO vs BEPONG

ATIBIE vs ASAKRAKA

MPRAESO vs NKWATIA

KOTOSO vs OBO

MPRAESO vs OBOMENG

KOTOSO vs ADAWSO

KWAHU TAFO vs MPRAESO

ATIBIE vs KOTOSO

OBOMENG vs BEPONG

ADAWSO vs ASAKRAKA

KWAHU TAFO vs NKWATIA

ATIBIE vs OBO

BEPONG vs NKWATIA

ASAKRAKA vs OBO

Each group match will be played within 10 minutes.

The semi-finals will last for 15 mins while finals within 20 mins if there is enough time.

This year’s winners walk away with 2,500 cedis and second place a 1,000 cedis.