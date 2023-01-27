The change in National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) leadership in parliament continues to dominate discussions in the Asawase Constituency in the Ashanti Region.

The constituents are divided over the development.

Some expect the removed Members of Parliament to accept the decision of the party hierarchy, but others remain aggrieved and want the decision rescinded.

Some displeased members of the NDC in the Asawase constituency on Wednesday marched to the party office in the Ashanti Region to express their displeasure against the party leadership.

They burnt car tyres to demonstrate their anger in the removal of their Member of Parliament, Muntaka Mubarak, as the Minority Chief Whip in Parliament.

A member of the party, Yakubu Issah, wants the party executives to rescind their decision.

“We are hearing some party executives want Muntaka Mubarak to lose his seat but we will protect it with our blood,” he alleged.

The deployment of security personnel forestalled the destruction of property.

Calm has been restored at the regional party office after Wednesday’s protest against the removal of the MP from the Minority leadership in parliament.

Debris from their action has been cleared.

Some concerned constituents, led by Harris Umar, are pleased with the swift response of the regional police command at the party office.

The group wants the changed MPs to accept the party’s decision.

“We Northerners have had our fair share, it is time for other tribes and region, National Executives’ decision was in the best interest of the party and we must accord it with all the respect it deserves,” he added.