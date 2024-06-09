The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has generously donated GH₵500,000 to support the education of underprivileged Ga Dangbes.

The announcement was made during a grand durbar held in his honour by the Ga State, led by the Ga Mantse, Nii Teiko Tsuru II.

“I want to donate an amount of GH₵500,000 to the Ga Education Fund to help in the education of less-privileged Ga children,” the Asantehene declared through an interpreter at the event.

This durbar marks a significant occasion, being part of the first historic visit by the King of Ashanti to the Ga State since 1946.

During his address, the Asantehene expressed his gratitude to the Ga State for their warm reception and called for unity among the Ga and Ashanti peoples, as well as among all chiefs in the country.

“The people of Ga and Ashanti must unite to develop our peoples. All Ga chiefs must unite behind Nii Teiko Tsuru II. Unity and development must be our focus in the interest of our children,” he emphasized.