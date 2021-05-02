The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II is advocating a cabinet role for the Minister of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs to help prioritise issues in the sector in government’s development agenda.

Otumfuo made the comments when the Chieftaincy Minister, Ebenezer Kojo Kum paid a courtesy call on him at the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi.

The Asantehene said the Chieftaincy Ministry needs to be better resourced and positioned to play a pivotal role in the country’s governance.

He cautioned against the spate of political interference that has adversely affected the chieftaincy institution adding that politicians should stop infiltrating the chieftaincy institution for their parochial interest.

He however implored the Chieftaincy Minister to ensure deserving royals ascend thrones and occupy skins in the interest of peace. Otumfuo added that justice must prevail in dispute resolution.

The Asantehene said he remains committed to supporting the government to resolve chieftaincy disputes.

Chieftaincy Minister, Ebenezer Kojo Kum asked Asantehene to help him resolve the numerous chieftaincy disputes across the country.

Mr. Kum indicated that, these disputes must be resolved in order for the country to have a wholesome peace.

“Every community has a chief and so chieftaincy disputes are even at a very local level and it’s derailing our development.

“We need to resolve all these conflicts urgently so that peace will reign and we can progress and let Chieftaincy institution which has been guaranteed by the 1992 constitution a more relevant one in government structure,” he stated.