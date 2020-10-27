Ex-Asante Kotoko trainer, Isaac Opeele Boateng, has described the club’s new signing, Fabio Gama as the new Mohammed Salah.

The 28-year-old Brazilian joined Kotoko on a three-year deal on Sunday after leaving Swedish side Jonkonping.

The former Brazil U-20 star has played for 15 clubs in the last eight years alone and has struggled to hold down a starting berth for any of those clubs.

And according to the former Tudu Mighty Jets and Tema Youth gaffer, the Brazilian midfielder has the requisites skills and qualities of Liverpool’s Mohammed Salah.



“I have watched Fabio Gama carefully and he is the new Mohammed Salah for Kotoko and the Ghana Premier League,” he told Asempa FM on the Ultimate Sports Show.

“He has been scoring goals from the centre line and for me, he is a brilliant signing for Kotoko. He will add quality to the team and I hope to see him succeed at the Kotoko.

“I know the past and present management will be hoping to see what Fabio Gama can offer the team but he is a brilliant player. He skills, control and pace are amazing.

“The Kotoko players will learn from him. We should expect nothing but the best from the young Brazilian,” he added.

Fabio became Kotoko’s 8th signing of the season after they also completed moves for Latif Anabila, Patrick Asmah, Razak Abalora, Yussif Mubarik, Kwadwo Andrews Appau, Evans Adomako and Emmanuel Keyekeh.

Kotoko will commence the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League season with a home game against Techiman Elven Wonders at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Meanwhile, the Porcupine Warriors will represent the country in this year’s Caf Champions League.