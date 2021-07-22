Nana Yaw Amponsah has insisted that Asante Kotoko would have emerged as Ghana Premier League champions should they have staged home matches at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

The Porcupine Warriors staged their home matches at the Accra Sports Stadium prior to the start of the 2020/21 football season.

However, the club opted to use the Obuasi Len Clay Stadium for the second half of the season.

But, according to the young and enterprising administrator, he is happy with the performance of his side but would have emerged as champions should they have played their home matches at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

“I believe 100% that if we played out home matches at home we would have won the league,” Mr Amponsah, who is the Chief Executive Officer of the club, told Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen.

READ ALSO

“If we had played at home some results would have been different.

“We led the away team at the end of the season but the home was a different story,” he added.

Asante Kotoko finished the season in the 2nd position with 57 points. Meanwhile, Kotoko are in contention to win the MTN FA Cup.

The Porcupine Warriors will host Berekum Chelsea in the quarterfinals of the competition on Sunday at the Obuasi Len Clay Stadium.