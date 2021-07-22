Nana Yaw Amponsah has tasked the Ghana Football Association [GFA] to deal with the perpetrators of match-fixing in the country.

The issue of match-fixing in the country has dominated the local media and the international media.

This comes after an Inter Allies defender, Hashmin Musah scored two own goals in their 7-0 defeat to Asahgold in their final fixture of the season at the Obuasi Len Clay Stadium.

Despite both clubs denying any wrongdoing in their separate statements, the country’s football governing body has instituted an investigative team to deal with the allegations.

However, Mr Amponsah, who is the Chief Executive Officer for Ghana Premier League record champions, Asante Kotoko, believes it’s about time the whip is cracked to ensure such incidents will never happen in the history of Ghana’s football.

READ ALSO

“We have a product that has been able to ship players from nothing to something. Kamaldeen Sulemana left FC Nordsjaelland to FC Rennais. Baba Rahman from Dreams FC to Asante Kotoko to Auguberg to Chelsea. Daniel Amartey from Inter Allies to Copenhagen to Leicester City. This indicates that our product is good but the issue of betting is now a problem,” he told Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen.

“I will not be quick to judge but what will influence a player to score an own goal but prior to that, some goals were scored that were questionable but everybody involved in this must be dealt with properly because we don’t need such things in our football.

“The international media has carried the story and this is not good for our football,” he added.

Players of Inter Allies and Ashgold have been slapped with a travel ban by the GFA.