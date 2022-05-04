Former Kotoko Express editor, Jerome Otchere has cautioned the Ghana Football Association [GFA] not to present any cheap medals to his side when they emerge as the winners of the season.

The Porcupine Warriors are on course of winning the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League as they sit top of the league log with 55 points after 27 matches played.

Medals awarded to Hearts of Oak last season dominated the local media with many reiterating the Football Association could have done better.

Premier League and FA Cup medals awarded to Hearts of Oak last season

According to Jerome, the country’s football governing body must invest in the local league and ensure proper medals are awarded to the champions of the Premier League and the FA Cup.

“I want to tell the Ghana Football Association [GFA] to do better this time around because Asante Kotoko will not accept any cheap medals as Ghana Premier League champions,” he said on the Ultimate Sports Show on Asempa FM.

“The medials that were awarded to Hearts of Oak last season was were a complete disgrace and the FA must do better this time around.

“The FA must be ready to invest and ensure the right thing is done. Teams are investing and the champion is given a cheap medal? This should not happen.

“It is obvious that Asante Kotoko will win the Premier League and we all expect proper medals to be presented to the players and the technical team,” he added.

Asante Kotoko will host Aduana Stars in the matchday 28 games at the Baba Yara Stadium in Sunday with kick-off at 15:00GMT.