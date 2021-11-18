Kumasi Asante Kotoko have signed a two-year deal worth Gh¢ 1.3 million with Betika, the club has announced on Thursday.

The deal will centre around youth development and nurturing talents through sports, arts and culture for the next two years.

The Ghana Premier League powerhouse is expected to be receiving about Gh¢ 630,000 annually and in-kind provisions of balls and other sports equipment.

𝘼𝙨𝙖𝙣𝙩𝙚 𝙆𝙤𝙩𝙤𝙠𝙤🤝𝘽𝙚𝙩𝙞𝙠𝙖



We're delighted to announce a 2-year partnership/sponsorship worth GHc 1.3m with BETTING giant 𝘽𝙀𝙏𝙄𝙆𝘼, beginning with 2020/21.



This mutually beneficial deal makes 𝘽𝙀𝙏𝙄𝙆𝘼 the official Betting firm partner of Asante Kotoko SC. pic.twitter.com/o5QM2T23EK — Asante Kotoko SC (@AsanteKotoko_SC) November 18, 2021

Betika will also seek to nurture and improve the club’s visibility and help scout for talents from other grassroots football activities across the country.

Asante Kotoko currently have sponsorship deals with Hisense, Adonko Next Level Energy Drink, StarLife Assurance, CEEK, GOIL, CedarVite and Ticketlake.

The club also has partnership deals with VEO, Instat football and Italian firm Errea as its kit suppliers.