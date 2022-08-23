Asante Kotoko have released a list of friendly games that will be played in Sudan as they prepare for the upcoming 2022/23 Ghana football season.

The Ghana Premier League champions arrived in Sudan on Sunday where they will continue with the rest of their pre-season.

The Porcupine Warriors were scheduled to travel to Turkey but the trip has been called off.

Kotoko will take on Sudanese champions Al Hilal in a friendly today, August 23, 2022, at the Hilal Stadium.

On August 28, Kotoko will play Tanzanian powerhouse Simba SC in their final game before they head back home.

Newly appointed coach Seydou Zerbo will have the opportunity to assess his players against a crack side ahead of the new season.

Kotoko will represent the country in the 2022/23 CAF Champions League. The Reds, however, will open their Ghana Premier League season with a home game against newcomers Nsoatreman FC at the Baba Yara Stadium.