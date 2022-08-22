Kumasi Asante Kotoko have announced that their planned pre-season trip to Turkey has been canceled.

The Porcupine Warriors were billed to travel to the European country last Sunday to continue their pre-season campaign ahead of the start of the 2022/23 season.

However, the club has declared that the trip has been canceled due to difficulties in entry VISA acquisition.

Asante Kotoko were expected to play Nigeria champions, Rivers United as part of their pre-season games.

The Ghana Premier League champions will now camp in Sudan and will engage Al Hilal on Tuesday in a friendly game.

Kotoko will represent the country in the 2022/23 CAF Champions League and will play RC Kadiogo in the preliminary round.

READ ALSO

The Reds will open their 2022/23 Ghana Premier League with a home game against Nsoatreman FC at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

Below is the statement by the club: