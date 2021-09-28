Asante Kotoko are set to release eight players before the start of the 2021/22 Ghana football season, according to local media reports.

The players consist of those whose contracts will be terminated and those to be sent on loan.

The contracts of deputy club captain, Emmanuel Gyamfi, and defender Habib Mohammed will be terminated.

Midfielder Latif Anabila, who joined the club from Ashantigold last season, has been told to leave the club by the new head coach of the club, Prosper Nartey Ogum.

Kwame Adom Frimpong has also been axed because the coach does not consider him as part of his plans.

Players, who will be heading out on loan include Godfred Asiamah, Emmanuel Sarkodie, Osman Ibrahim and Samuel Frimpong.

READ ALSO

Meanwhile, Asante Kotoko have already signed eight new players ahead of the 2021/2022 football season.

After ending the 2020/21 football season trophyless, the Porcupine Warriors have been the busiest club in the local transfer.

Augustine Agyapong, Samuel Boateng and Isaac Oppong joined from clubs in the Ghanaian third-tier.

Maxwell Kofi Agyemang and Clinton Opoku were also signed after shining in the second tier just last season.

Richmond Lamptey was the first club’s signing from relegated Ghana Premier League side Inter Allies.

Medeama SC players Richard Boadu and Samuel Appiah were also announced on Monday.

Asante Kotoko lost the PremierLeague trophy to their rivals, Hearts of Oak and failed to defend their MTN FA Cup title, losing to Berekum Chelsea in a quarterfinal game.