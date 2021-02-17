Former Asante Kotoko coach, Abdul Razak, has said he is open to coach Ghana Premier League side, Accra Hearts of Oak.

The Phobians are currently in search for a new head coach following the resignation of Kosta Papic on Monday, citing personal reasons and interference from some board members.

The Phobians are in deep crisis after the coach and a member of his backroom staff, Ben Owu, Sabahn Quaye and Joseph Aasre Bediako all left the club.

However, the 1978 African Footballer of the Year, who is currently unemployed since leaving Stade Malien, says he is available to replace the former Orlando Pirates coach.

“I am a professional coach and when any opportunity comes including that of Hearts of Oak I will gladly jump on and take the job,” he told Nhyira FM.

Meanwhile, the National Chapters Committee, led by Elvis Herman Hesse, in a press conference, implored the club to appoint a local coach or face the wrath of the club supporters.

Mr Razak won the Ghana Premier League title with Asante Kotoko in 2003 – breaking a six-year dominance from rivals Accra Hearts of Oak.

Currently, U-15 coach, Samuel Nii Noi, has been named as the interim coach.

Hearts of Oak have failed to win the Ghana Premier League for the past 11 years.