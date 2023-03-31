Kumasi Asante Kotoko have dropped again in their matchday 24 games in teh ongoing 2022/23 Ghana Premier League season.

Having suffered a 2-0 defeat against Medeama SC at the Baba Yara Stadium on Monday, the Reds were hoping to return to winning ways.

Kotoko went into the game with their head coach, Seydou Zerbo who was sacked following the defeat. Abdul Gazale has been named as the interim boss.

The Porcupine Warriors were hosted at the El-Wak Stadium on Thursday afternoon.

Asante Kotoko skipper, Richard Boadu broke the deadlock in the 18th minute.

However, Alex Aso levelled the home side up in the 70th minute.

The draw leave Kotoko at the 6th on the league log with 35 points while Legon Cities sit on the 15th position with 28 points.

Meanwhile, Kotoko will host Real Tamale United at the Baba Yara Stadium in the matchday 25 games while Legon Cities will travel to DUN’s Park to play Bibiani Gold Stars.