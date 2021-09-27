Ghana Premier League side, Asante Kotoko, have announced the signing of midfielder, Richard Boadu, from Medeama SC.

The 23-year-old midfielder has signed a three-year deal with the clubhead of the 2021/22 Ghana football season.

Boadu was outstanding for the Mauves even during the absence of Justice Blay, having cemented the holding role.

He made 24 league appearances, scoring a goal which came against Kotoko in their Ghana Premier League match-week 21 last season.

The Porcupine Warriors announced the deal on Monday, on their official social media platforms.

𝒀𝒐𝒖 𝑨𝒔𝒌𝒆𝒅. 𝑾𝒆 𝑯𝒆𝒂𝒓𝒅. 𝑯𝒆'𝒔 𝑯𝒆𝒓𝒆



We are delighted to announce the signing of midfield enforcer Richard Boadu on a three-year deal from Medeama SC.



Asante Kotoko🤝#Agadas#AKSC #TogetherWeCan #AgadasSigns pic.twitter.com/OvRCRN2eT6 — Asante Kotoko SC (@AsanteKotoko_SC) September 27, 2021

Boadu joined Medeama from Phar Rangers in 2018 and has become Kotoko’s eighth signing of the window.