Ghana Premier League side, Asante Kotoko, have announced the signing of midfielder, Richard Boadu, from Medeama SC.

The 23-year-old midfielder has signed a three-year deal with the clubhead of the 2021/22 Ghana football season.

Boadu was outstanding for the Mauves even during the absence of Justice Blay, having cemented the holding role.

He made 24 league appearances, scoring a goal which came against Kotoko in their Ghana Premier League match-week 21 last season.

The Porcupine Warriors announced the deal on Monday, on their official social media platforms.

𝒀𝒐𝒖 π‘¨π’”π’Œπ’†π’ . 𝑾𝒆 𝑯𝒆𝒂𝒓𝒠. 𝑯𝒆'𝒔 𝑯𝒆𝒓𝒆



We are delighted to announce the signing of midfield enforcer Richard Boadu on a three-year deal from Medeama SC.



Asante Kotoko🀝#Agadas#AKSC #TogetherWeCan #AgadasSigns pic.twitter.com/OvRCRN2eT6 — Asante Kotoko SC (@AsanteKotoko_SC) September 27, 2021

Boadu joined Medeama from Phar Rangers in 2018 and has become Kotoko’s eighth signing of the window.