Asante Kotoko head coach, Mariano Barreto, has been slapped with a two-match ban and a heavy fine for misconduct by the Disciplinary Committee of the Ghana Football Association [GFA].

The Portuguese manager was charged by the Disciplinary Committee for his post-match comments after his side played Legon Cities in Accra in the Ghana Premier League on Match Day 22, a game Kotoko won 1-0.

A ruling by the Disciplinary Committee on Tuesday 6th July 2021, found Barreto guilty of violating the GFA Disciplinary Code for making disparaging remarks about referees following their game against Legon Cities.

The Portuguese manager has also been fined GH¢5,000.00 for his infraction.

He has also been warned that “any future misconduct shall receive a more severe punishment.”

With two games to the end of the Ghana Premier League season, Barreto’s campaign is practically over as he will not be able to coach again before the end of the 2020/2021 season.

Kotoko next play Elmina Sharks this weekend before finishing the season at Bechem United a week later.

Meanwhile, Emmanuel Gyamfi, who is the captain of the side has been banned and fined.

Gyamfi stamped on Inter Allies player Andy Okpe in the 65th minute which was an off-ball incident at the Theatre of Dreams in Dawu on matchday 29.

The winger was charged for misconduct and pleaded guilty to the offense.

He has, therefore, been handed a one-match ban in accordance with Article 12(b) of the GFA Disciplinary Code.

This means he will miss Kotoko’s Matchday 33 game against Bechem United on Sunday at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park.

Gyamfi has also been handed a fine of GHc1,000.00 in accordance with Article 6.1(c) of the GFA Disciplinary Code.

He has also been warned that “any future misconduct shall receive a more severe punishment.”