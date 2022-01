Asante Kotoko has announced the appointment of award winning sports journalist, Patrick Osei Agyemang, as a member of their communications team.

The club released a press statement on Tuesday, 18th January, 2021 and said he will be in charge of match and product promotion.

The contract will take immediate effect until the end of 2022/23 Ghana Premiere League season.

Countryman Songo appointed as member of Asante Kotoko Communications Team by Dennis Adu on Scribd