Ghana Premier League giants, Asante Kotoko, have appointed Mariano Barreto as their new head coach for the second half of the season.

The 64-year-old Portuguese takes over from coach Johnson Smith, who was in charge on interim basis after the exit of Maxwell Konadu, earlier in the season.

Barretto becomes the third coach of the Porcupine Warriors this season.

Kotoko announced the deal on Friday morning on their various social media platforms.

Barreto was Black Stars Head Coach between 2003 and 2004, and was in charge of Ghana’s Black Meteors, during their last Olympic campaign in 2004.

He moved to Portugal to join Maritimo and was later reported to FIFA by the Ghana Football Association.

The Portuguese last worked with Stumbras in Lithuania and comes to Kotoko with loads of experience having managed 12 teams.

Kotoko are currently four points behind Karela despite playing a game less. Barretto’s first task will be an away game against Eleven Wonders when the Ghana Premier League resumes in early April.