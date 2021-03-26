Kumasi Asante Kotoko have announced a new technical team for the second round of the Ghana Premier League season.

The new technical team is headed by new manager, Mariano Baretto.

Barreto, who is a former Black Stars coach, joined the Porcupine Warriors on a one and half year deal.

He will be assisted by five others including Johnson Smith and Abdulai Gazelle.

Johnson Smith and Abdulai Gazelle have been demoted to the youth team as coaches for the side.

Meanwhile, Black Stars goalkeepers trainer, Issah Najahu will be in charge of goalkeepers training of the club.

Portuguese trainers, Miguel Bruno and Pedro Manuel will serve as a video analyst and physical/injury prevention coach respectively.