Finance Minister-Designate, Ken Ofori-Atta, has opened up on why he visited former Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu, while he wrote the Agyapa report.

Mr Ofori-Atta has explained he was there to visit Mr Amidu who was indisposed at the time.

According to him, he was in Mr Amidu’s office on a Friday where he found out he was not available because he was not feeling well.

“I only visited Amidu because I heard he was unwell and also to provide him with information on the Agyapa deal; a gesture misinterpreted by the citizen vigilante,” he clarified before the Appointments Committee of Parliament on Friday.

Mr Amidu, in an interview on Accra-based Citi FM, disclosed the former was in his house on 21 October 2020.

“The fact that you are in government doesn’t mean that when you are dissatisfied about a report, you go after the person or the fellow,” he said, revealing: “The Minister of Finance has been my friend for years; why will I go for him? When I was writing the report, didn’t he come to this house? Was he not here on 21 October? What did I tell him? Why is he now churning our information about me and targets and all that? Should I come out? Let’s stop it and I say let’s stop it before we wash dirty linen in public,” he bemoaned.

Mr Ofori-Atta further argued Mr Amidu was an independent man who could not be influenced in anyway.

“On Saturday, I went to visit him and to provide him with some pieces of information he said he wasn’t getting from us [the Ministry of Finance].

“But I think we all know Mr Amidu is a very independent person, and so I didn’t visit him to attempt to change his view on his investigations,” he said.