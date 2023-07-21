The maiden edition of the Asante Akim Central August Festival has been dully launched on the theme ‘Connecting, Projecting and Developing.”

The main event is scheduled to come off on 18th to 27th August 2023 in the Municipality.

Speaking at the launch, Member of Parliament for the area, Kwame Anyimadu Antwi, stated that the Municipality needed an occasion to bring the people there together to promote unity and development and this AACAFest is a good call.

“We need a lot of development in this area but we can’t rely only on the government, AACAFest will bring the people here together so that we can solve some of these issues a typical example is education,“ he stated

The Municipal Chief Executive, Robert Yaw Kwakye, also added that the festival will help to showcase the abundance of Agricultural and business opportunities in the area to attract investors.

MCE for Asante Akim Central , Robert Yaw Kwakye

“AACAFest will bring home natives of Asante Akim Central both home and abroad together to showcase the agricultural, sporting, industrial and business opportunities in this area which can bring investors into the municipality,“ he added

Ex-Black Stars midfielder, who was also part of the winning team of the FIFA Under 20 World Cup for Ghana, Rabiu Mohammed, also promised to support sports talents in the area to promote development.

Ex Blackstars player , Rabiu Mohammed

“Asante Akim Central is my home, I’m ready to open doors for those with the talents, I had the same help and I’m willing to offer the same,” he assured.

Asante Akim Central Municipality is located in the eastern part of the Ashanti region and has Konongo as its capital town.