Former Black Stars skipper, Asamoah Gyan, has finally exhibited his heartbreak over the demise of his friend Castro in a video he recorded.

Yesterday, June 7 was exactly seven years Castro Underfire went missing after a boat cruise accident on the Ada River, and legally, he has been declared dead.

Scores took to social media to remember the artiste who made a mark in the industry with his silky voice, and Asamoah Gyan is the latest to share his fond memories.

Though not making any reference to their last meeting at Ada, he, with teary eyes, said he woke up Wednesday morning flooded with misery as he reminisces on Castro’s death.

The former Black Stars captain was singing aloud one of Castro’s songs which spoke at length on the need to be hardworking and not envy the success of others.

In the years leading up to Castro’s demise, the duo had an enviable relationship.

Castro introduced Asamoah Gyan to the music industry and they recorded some hit songs including African Girls and Do the Dance

Watch video below: