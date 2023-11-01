Former Ghana international and Black Stars skipper, Asamoah Gyan has been ordered to pay GHȼ25,000 monthly towards the welfare and upkeep of his three children with his ex-wife, Gifty.

Gyan is also to compensate his former wife with a house he owns in the United Kingdom, and another four-bedroom house in Ghana, a gas station and a couple of cars.

These are among orders made on Tuesday, October 31, by the High Court in Accra which has been hearing the couple’s divorce suit for the past three years.

The couple had gone their separate ways over Gyan’s denial of the children’s paternity, however, the court ruled on Tuesday that Gyan is the biological father of Gifty’s three children.

The GHȼ25,000 for the welfare and upkeep of the three children does not include their educational expenses, medical and dental care settlements, and aircraft tickets for travel, among other costs for the upbringing of the children.