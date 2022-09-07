George Boateng, the assistant coach of Black Stars, has insisted that Asamoah Gyan deserves to be honored for his achievement in the country.

Gyan, who played for the national team for more than a decade, remains the country’s top goal scorer with 51 goals.

The former Al Ain forward is also Africa’s top goal scorer in the history of the World Cup with six goals.

Speaking to the BBC in an interview recently, the 37-year-old reiterated his desire to play for the Black Stars at the 2022 World Cup.

Gyan’s comments attracted criticisms from the media space and football fans.

However, Boateng believes the former Sunderland player must be honored and respected for his impressive achievement with the Black Stars.

“We as staff have so much respect for Gyan. As a player and person, he is a very good friend of mine and what he has done for Ghana is amazing,” he said as reported by Citi Sports.

“Top goal scorer, six goals at the World Cup, it’s amazing. You can only applaud his achievement,” he added.

Gyan came close to winning the AFCON in 2010 and 2015 but lost to Egypt and Ivory Coast respectively.

He played in the 2006, 2010 and 2014 World Cup in Germany, South Africa and Brazil respectively.