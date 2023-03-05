A powerful delegation of former Black Stars players led by Anthony Baffoe paid respect to Christian Atsu at the late footballer’s one-week observance.

The contingent, clad in an all-black ensemble, included ex-Black Stars captains Stephen Appiah, John Mensah and Asamoah Gyan.

Also, Bayern Munich legend Samuel Osei Kuffour and ex-CAF General Secretary Anthony Baffoe were among the long list of former football stars who thronged the occasion.

Their arrival drew attention from fans and sympathisers at the solemn gathering as they paid respect to the bereaved family.

In the video captured by Genesis Media, the retired footballers paid homage to the Twasam family.

The ex-Stars, who have been supportive of the Twasam family since Atsu was confirmed dead, are expected to grace the final funeral rites of the late Atsu, which has been slated for Friday, March 17, at the Forecourt of the State House in Accra, Ghana.