Ghanaian football legend, Asamoah Gyan, was among Africa’s greatest Legends to be invited to grand opening of Senegal’s newly-built multi-purpose stadium.

The former Sunderland star with two ex Ghanaian internationals, Anthony Baffoe and Samuel Osei Kuffuor were present at the inauguration of the stadium in Dakar.

Diamniadio Olympic Stadium in Dakar, Senegal

The newly constructed Diamniadio Olympic Stadium began in February 2020 and was finally completed late last year.

The inauguration of the 50,000-seat stadium also welcomed some African legends including FECAFOOT boss, Samuel Eto’o, Didier Drogba, Aristide Bance, Emmanuel Adebayor, Jonathan Pitroipa, Jay Jay Okocha and others.

Asamoah Gyan spotted in a photo with Cameroon legend Samuel Eto’o

The 36-year-old took to social media to express his appreciation to be a part of the event.

“It was a huge honour to be part of the football legends invited to the opening of the new stadium in Senegal. Thank you for the opportunity. It has been a privilege to be at this amazing building which will serve for 10’s of years for all the people to benefit and enjoy the sport,” he said on Twitter.

It was a huge honour to be part of the football legends invited to the opening of the new stadium in Senegal. Thank you for the opportunity. It has been a privilege to be at this amazing building which will serve for 10’s of years for all the people to benefit and enjoy the sport pic.twitter.com/VKNVUdPwL8 — ASAMOAH GYAN (@ASAMOAH_GYAN3) February 22, 2022

Other dignitaries at the event were FIFA President Gianni Infantino and CAF President Patrice Motsepe, Adama Barrow, President of The Gambia, Umaro Sissoco Embalo, President of Guinea-Bissau and George Weah.