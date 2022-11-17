Ghana legend, Asamoah Gyan, has been awarded a UEFA B coaching license.

The former Black Stars captain was in the United Kingdom (UK) for a coaching course organized by the Football Association of Wales (FAW) earlier this year.

In a post on Twitter, the 36-year-old announced to his fans that he has finally completed his UEFA B coaching license.

He further stated that having a coaching clinic is next on his agenda, adding that that could happen in January next year.

“Your new UEFA License Coach is here, thanks to all who made it possible & a special one to the Wales FA, this is just the beginning. January 2023 Coaching Clinic loading,” Gyan tweeted.

Your new UEFA License Coach is here ❤️⚽️, thanks to all who made it possible & a special one to the Wales FA , this is just the beginning . January 2023 Coaching Clinic loading 🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/ultjaj6VwV — ASAMOAH GYAN (@ASAMOAH_GYAN3) November 17, 2022

Gyan has been clubless after leaving Ghana Premier League side, Legon Cities two years ago.

He has also not featured for the Black Stars since playing at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Egypt.

Gyan, who now holds a UEFA B license remains the country’s top goal scorer with 51 goals.