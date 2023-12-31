Arsenal missed the chance to go top of the Premier League at new year after a disappointing defeat at Fulham.

Bukayo Saka put the Gunners ahead inside five minutes but Raul Jimenez equalised on his return from suspension, before Bobby Decordova-Reid scrambled home the winner on the hour.

The loss left Arsenal fourth and two points behind leaders Liverpool, who host Newcastle on New Year’s Day.

Fulham are 13th after ending a run of three straight defeats.

Arsenal made the perfect start with a fifth-minute opener following a quick break from the back. Gabriel Martinelli’s curling shot from the left was palmed out by former Gunners keeper Bernd Leno, allowing Saka to stick out a right leg and loop the ball into the net from six yards.

But Fulham reacted well and equalised in the 29th minute when Willian, another ex-Arsenal player in the home ranks, fed captain Tom Cairney down the left and his dangerous low cross was swept in by Jimenez.

Marco Silva’s men deservedly claimed the winner from a corner when Decordova-Reid stabbed a finish past David Raya following pinball in the box – condemning Arsenal to consecutive losses following the 2-0 home defeat to West Ham on Thursday.