The National Democratic Congress (NDC) is calling on Ghanaians to pave the way for a brighter future by ousting the ruling New Patriotic Party(NPP) in the 2024 elections.

The NDC attributes Ghana’s current economic challenges to mismanagement by the governing party.

In a New Year message, the General Secretary of the NDC, Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, encouraged Ghanaians to see the upcoming 2024 election as an opportunity to reverse the country’s fortunes.

“In the spirit of unity and shared aspirations for progress, let us recognize this upcoming election as an opportunity to shape a brighter future and address the challenges imposed by the present leadership. Despite the economic difficulties, the National Democratic Congress remains committed to serving the interests of all Ghanaians, working towards a future characterized by inclusivity, economic development, and social harmony.”

“As we bid farewell to 2023, a year marked by economic hardships inflicted by the current NPP government, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) extends warm New Year wishes to the resilient people of Ghana,” Mr. Kwetey stated.

Find below the full statement of the NDC:

