Co-founder of Danquah Institute and a member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, turned 55 years on Wednesday, April 20.

Mr Otchere-Darko’s celebration would have been incomplete if Arsenal had lost to Chelsea yesterday.

Arsenal fan and Member of Parliament (MP) for Ningo-Prampram, Sam George, who supports Chelsea had a brief conversation ahead of the Chelsea vs Arsenal match on Twitter.

Mr George prayed for a win for Arsenal so as to ensure Mr Otchere-Darko enjoys his day.

“Arsenal plays Chelsea today. I would have had great hopes of victory at Stamford Bridge but it is Gabby Otchere-Darko’s birthday. Our club cannot win to give him a birthday gift. I am resigned to a loss tonight. Cheers,” the MP wrote.

In reaction, the celebrant said “Oh Sammy!!!”

While the match was ongoing, the Co-founder of Danquah Institute prayed for Arsenal’s victory to crown the day that had seen his two nieces, Dokua and Safoa get married and conceive a child, respectively.

According to him, the day “has been so far an amazing day.”

Today has been so far an amazing day. One niece, Nana Dokua just got married. Safoa, another niece, just had a baby. Let Chelsea be the icing on the cake. pic.twitter.com/BvRt3g0elS — Gabby Otchere-Darko (@GabbyDarko) April 20, 2022

At the end of the game, Mr Otchere-Darko received what he prayed for. Arsenal beat Chelsea. The scoreline read 4:2 in favour of the Gunners.

On Wednesday, rapper Sarkodie took to Twitter to celebrate Mr Otchere-Darko.

Describing Mr Otchere-Darko as the “biggest boss”, Sarkodie prayed for good health and wisdom for the celebrant.

Happy bday To the biggest boss @GabbyDarko … God’s blessings boss … more Wisdom and good health is all I ask for you 🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/Hl6dJ5BkPk — Sarkodie (@sarkodie) April 20, 2022

The Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, also prayed that God Almighty blesses Mr Otchere-Darko with long life.

In his message, the Minister asked the celebrant to confirm whether he is 60 years old as alleged.

It is alleged that you are 60yrs old today @GabbyDarko!!!! Kindly confirm or deny. Happy birthday man. Long life and grace. pic.twitter.com/ejr0HNJxX9 — Kojo Oppong Nkrumah (@konkrumah) April 20, 2022

In response, Mr Otchere-Darko told Mr Oppong Nkrumah that he is celebrating his 55th birthday.

He thanked the Ofoase Ayirebi MP for adding five more years to his age; adding that “that’s what brothers are for.”