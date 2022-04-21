Gabby Otchere-Darko
Co-founder of Danquah Institute and a member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, turned 55 years on Wednesday, April 20.

Mr Otchere-Darko’s celebration would have been incomplete if Arsenal had lost to Chelsea yesterday.

Arsenal fan and Member of Parliament (MP) for Ningo-Prampram, Sam George, who supports Chelsea had a brief conversation ahead of the Chelsea vs Arsenal match on Twitter.

Mr George prayed for a win for Arsenal so as to ensure Mr Otchere-Darko enjoys his day.

“Arsenal plays Chelsea today. I would have had great hopes of victory at Stamford Bridge but it is Gabby Otchere-Darko’s birthday. Our club cannot win to give him a birthday gift. I am resigned to a loss tonight. Cheers,” the MP wrote.

In reaction, the celebrant said “Oh Sammy!!!”

While the match was ongoing, the Co-founder of Danquah Institute prayed for Arsenal’s victory to crown the day that had seen his two nieces, Dokua and Safoa get married and conceive a child, respectively.

According to him, the day “has been so far an amazing day.”

At the end of the game, Mr Otchere-Darko received what he prayed for. Arsenal beat Chelsea. The scoreline read 4:2 in favour of the Gunners.

On Wednesday, rapper Sarkodie took to Twitter to celebrate Mr Otchere-Darko.

Describing Mr Otchere-Darko as the “biggest boss”, Sarkodie prayed for good health and wisdom for the celebrant.

The Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, also prayed that God Almighty blesses Mr Otchere-Darko with long life.

In his message, the Minister asked the celebrant to confirm whether he is 60 years old as alleged.

In response, Mr Otchere-Darko told Mr Oppong Nkrumah that he is celebrating his 55th birthday.

He thanked the Ofoase Ayirebi MP for adding five more years to his age; adding that “that’s what brothers are for.”




