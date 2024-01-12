Armed robbers attacked the residence of the Deputy Finance Minister, Dr John Ampontuah Kumah, on Friday, December 29, 2023.

The assailants forcibly entered the home of the Member of Parliament for the Ejisu Constituency, situated in Chantan in the Greater Accra Region.

According to the report filed at the Mile 7 Police Station, the thieves made off with an amount of GH¢50,000.

Additionally, they stole household appliances and important documents, including passports and birth certificates belonging to the Deputy Minister’s wife.

The burglary occurred at 6:44 pm while the family was away attending a church event in town.

