Arla Foods launch ‘Dano hyɛ me ma Dairy Creamer’

Arla Foods, producer and distributor of Dano Milk, has outdoored Dano “Hyɛ Me Ma” Dairy Creamer, a new product in their product portfolio that provides a smarter choice to snacks and breakfast meals, and made affordable to everyone.

This new dairy creamer, Dano Hyɛ Me Ma, is all about inspiring many to eat well, while staying nourished and healthy as part of Dano’s brand commitment to its value-driven consumers.

In his opening remarks, Arla’s General Manager, Vytautas Petronis, said with increasing population and the downturn of global economic conditions, malnutrition in certain segments of the population is growing relatively and may be worsened as a result of the continuous increase in prices of consumables, which includes milk.

He revealed that this insight led to the introduction of Dano Hyɛ Me Ma Dairy Creamer into the Market: “We are launching Dano Hyɛ Me Ma Dairy Creamer today to provide for the many price conscious consumers who might have stopped consuming quality milk due to cost or have switched to cheaper alternatives, which are very low in the essential nutrients that they need most.”

Marketing Manager of Arla Foods, Mr. Wilson Agbeko, went on to express the nutritional benefits of Dano Hye Me Ma Dairy Creamer.

“Made with our highly nutritious Dano Milk, Hye Me Ma is a 68% fat filled dairy based creamer containing Protein, Calcium, Vitamins A, B2, B12, D, and other essential nutrients for both children and adults. It serves as a highly nutritious, delicious, and affordable supplement choice combination for various snacks and breakfast beverages.,” he said.

“It is Dano Milk just as you know it, it has the same rich Dano milk taste, and it is a good source of protein. Now a Dairy creamer made from 100% Natural Ingredients sold alongside the Dano cool cow but in packet sizes of 13g, for just 50GHp” Mr Agbeko revealed.

Attendees of the launch had a tasting session to explore the rich taste of Dano Hyɛ Me Ma Dairy Creamer.