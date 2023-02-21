Archbishop of Canterbury, Rt Hon Justin Welby, has paid a courtesy call on former President John Dramani Mahama.



The head of the Anglican Church is currently in Ghana to participate in the 18th plenary meeting of the Anglican Consultative Council (ACC-18) taking place in Accra from 11th to 20th February.

The elated former President took to Facebook to share photos of the Archbishop of Canterbury’s visit.

The two discussed national issues – and how the church can contribute towards improving the quality of education and its role in the fight against corruption, climate change, the quest for peace in the world, and the upcoming Nigerian elections.



“With me to receive the Archbishop of Canterbury were the General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Fifi Kwetey, National Vice Chairperson of the NDC and an Anglican Sherry Ayittey, former Chief of Staff Julius Debrah, former Vice Chancellor Professor Joshua Alabi, also an Anglican, and my Special Aide Joyce Mogtari,” he said in a post on Facebook.



In attendance were some NDC bigwigs.



See pictures below: