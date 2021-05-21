Ghanaian boxer, Isaac Briamah Kamoko, also known as Bukom Banku, says if made a Ga Youth leader, he will ensure that the government’s vision to make Accra the cleanest city in West Africa becomes a reality.

In an interaction with the media, the Ghanaian Boxer noted that the filth accumulated in the capital city is worrying and requires immediate attention.

“I have told the Accra Mayor and Ga Mantse to appoint me as Youth Leader for Accra so that with the help of the Police, I will be able to check the wrongdoings that have made the city dirty.

“Even after a cleanup exercise, people still throw trash into the drains and even defecate into the water bodies,” he said.

According to Bukom Banku, he is respected and well-known in his community, and that will help to amplify and enforce the message of keeping the country’s capital city clean.

“This is Ga land. I am respected in this community, so I will not stand aloof and allow Accra to deteriorate this way,” he said.

As part of the ‘Let’s make Accra Work’ agenda, the Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey, has joined officials of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly and some security personnel to demolish illegal structures and remove encroachers in the city.

This follows a demolition exercise by the Tema West Municipal Assembly where erected structures on waterways around Lashibi were pulled down.

According to Mr Quartey, these actions are to ensure that the government effectively tackles the issue of sanitation in Ghana.