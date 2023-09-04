Apostle Eric Nyamekye has been inducted into office as Chairman of The Church of Pentecost for a second term.

Apostle Nyamekye was given the nod to lead the Church for another five-year term during the 46th General Council meetings held in May this year.

The induction ceremony, which took place at the Pentecost International Worship Centre (PIWC) at Atomic, Accra, on Saturday, September 2, 2023, was attended by several prominent clergymen, heads of Churches in and outside Ghana, as well as state officials and traditional leaders, among others.

Notable among them were Apostle Prof. Opoku Onyinah Rtd (Former Chairman of The Church of Pentecost), Apostle Emmanuel Agyemang Bekoe (International Missions Director), Apostle Dr. Aaron Ami-Narh (President, Apostolic Church of Ghana), and Elder Dr. Yaw Adutwum, Minister of Education and his deputy, Rev. John Ntim Fordjour.

The event also witnessed the induction of the four newly-elected Executive Council Members: Apostle A.N.Y. Kumi-Larbi, Apostle Dr. Amos Jimmy Markin, Apostle Dr. Dieudonne Komla Nuekpe, and Apostle Banimpo Lare.

Apostle Ebenezer Hagan and Elder Ebenezer Acheampong were introduced as the Youth Ministry Director and Deputy Director of the Pentecost Men’s Ministry (PEMEM) at the historic event.

In his maiden address, Apostle Nyamekye, on behalf of all the inductees, thanked God for offering them the opportunity to serve the Church in their respective offices.

He also solicited the support of the entire church community to enable them to discharge their roles effectively.

The Chairman noted that in the last five years, the Church pursued the “Possessing the Nations” agenda, which aimed at influencing every sphere of society with the values and principles of the Kingdom of God.

The pursuit of the five-strategic vision of the Church, dubbed Vision 2023, saw The Church of Pentecost achieving significant success and contributing significantly to societal transformation, he said.

He added that during the period, the Church recorded a 29% growth in overall membership and a 50% increase in the number of new nations reached.

Touching on Vision 2028, the Chairman said that in the coming years, the Church will pursue what he described as “Phase 2 of the Possessing the Nations agenda.”

“While Vision 2023 focused on equipping our members, Vision 2028 will focus on unleashing these equipped members into the world as agents of transformation,” stressing: “We need to make God popular again.”

The Chairman revealed that the ultimate goal of Vision 2028 is to fulfil the Great Commission by reaching individuals from all walks of life and elevating the values and principles of the Kingdom of God in every sphere of society.