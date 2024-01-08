APO Group (www.APO-opa.com), the premier award-winning Pan-African communications consultancy and press release distribution service, is proud to announce that its Founder and Chairman, Nicolas Pompigne-Mognard (www.Pompigne-Mognard.com), has been named among the 100 Most Influential Africans.

The New African Most Influential Africans list is the most eagerly anticipated and talked-about annual compilation on the continent, having firmly established itself as the most authoritative, respected, and consulted list in both Africa and the diaspora.

The list, published since 2011, recognizes and celebrates the achievements and contributions of Africans from various fields and sectors who are making a positive impact on the continent and the world.

The New African Most Influential Africans list credits Nicolas as an entrepreneur who is “dominating the African Public Relations landscape” and acknowledges “his mastery of Africa’s media landscape, which has earned him the trust of many prominent business and political leaders globally, making him a key agenda driver on the continent”.

Nicolas sits on several Advisory Boards, Task Forces, and International Committees, including the Senior Advisory Board of the Canada-Africa Chamber of Business, the Advisory Boards of the African Energy Chamber, the World Football Summit, the Africa Hotel Investment Forum (AHIF), the Bloomberg New Economy Gateway Africa, the EurAfrican Forum, the Task Force for the FIFA – CAF Infrastructure Development Project, and the International Committee of the All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA). He is also a Special Advisor to the President of Rugby Africa, the governing body of rugby in Africa.

Nicolas’ wholly-owned company, APO Group, is the Pan-African public relations agency of FIFA, NBA, Basketball Africa League (BAL), the World Football Summit, Rugby Africa, Afro Nation (the world’s biggest Afrobeats Music festival), and provides services to 300 clients, including Nestlé, Coca Cola, TikTok, DHL, Marriott Group, Ecobank, Canon, Orange, Jack Ma Foundation, African Development Bank, Afreximbank, Africa Finance Corporation, Islamic Development Bank, Liquid Intelligent Technology, Radisson, Huawei, Boeing, Peugeot, MultiChoice, and many more.

“It’s truly an honour to be recognized among some of Africa’s most influential, prestigious, and inspirational names,” said Nicolas Pompigne-Mognard, Founder and Chairman of APO Group. “However, my 15-year-old son insists that while I may be ‘influential’, I’m still not quite an ‘influencer.’ Apparently, dance moves on TikTok are missing from my repertoire!”.

Other names on the list of the 100 Most Influential Africans include the President of the Republic of Nigeria, Bola Tinubu, the President of the Republic of Kenya, William Ruto, the President of the African Development Bank Group, Akinwumi Adesina, the President of Afreximbank, Benedict Oramah, Africa’s richest person, Aliko Dangote, and Afrobeats megastar Burna Boy.

Download the 100 Most Influential Africans of 2023 special edition of New African: https://apo-opa.co/4aL1VB7

More information about Nicolas Pompigne-Mognard: www.Pompigne-Mognard.com.

