A former Chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC), Mrs Charlotte Osei, has said that women who do great things and are of importance face a lot of criticisms.

Speaking at the Women of Valour conference hosted by Nana Aba Anamoah, the former EC Chairperson said most criticisms women face are not constructive but personal.

She encouraged women to persist and encourage themselves.

“Any woman who does something of significance is going to face a lot of criticisms. Not all of it will be constructive, and they are going to face a lot of personal-based and extremely inappropriate attacks.

“But you have to find your strength to persist in spite of all that and that’s why women need courage. We need courage every day to overcome these fears,” she said.

Women of Valour, which was created by Nana Aba Anamoah, is a project aimed at bringing together strong, courageous women to share their stories of triumph, loss and everything in between.

The event which came off on March 7, 2023, saw actress Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde, the former Electoral Commission boss Charlotte Osei, Ghanaian entrepreneur Eugenia Baffour Bankoh, business executive and communication professional, Obuobia Darko-Opoku and others tell their stories under the theme, “Untold stories of courage”.