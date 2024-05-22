A third victim has succumbed to injuries sustained in the premix fuel fire outbreak in Ngyiresia, a community in the Essikadu Ketan Constituency, raising the total fatalities to three.

The fire erupted on Saturday, May 18, leaving two victims dead while 14 others were left receiving treatment.

The fire was ignited by leaking premix fuel that came into contact with flames from a nearby fish-smoking facility.

According to the Assembly Member for Ngyiresia-Mpasem, Gabriel Ato Mensah, one of the victims, 55-year-old Isaac Blankson, passed away on Tuesday, May 21, while undergoing treatment at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.

However, five patients have been discharged from the hospital, while the remaining victims continue to receive care.

“The current update is that [on Tuesday] around 11:30 in the morning, we also received news of the demise of one Isaac Blankson, 55-year-old, who was even the first victim we took to Korle Bu for further treatment.

“So it has now brought the death toll to three and currently, we have two patients at the Korle Bu Hospital. We have also been able to discharge five people, three from Effia-Nkwanta and two from Saint Benedict Hospital. We also have five undergoing several treatments at Effia-Nkwanta and one at Saint Benedict,” he said.

The incident also affected two stationary vehicles; a Land Rover and an Opel Astra, as well as some wooden structures close by.

Meanwhile, Police are currently investigating the explosion.

READ ALSO: