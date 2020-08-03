Asante Kotoko goalkeeper, Felix Annan has expressed his desire to help the club win the CAF Champions League before he parts ways with the club.

The Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) have named the Porcupine Warriors to represent Ghana in next season’s CAF Champions League following the truncation of the 2019/2020 season due to the outbreak of coronavirus.

And Annan, who is the skipper for the side says he wants to leave a lasting legacy at the club.

“My wish is to win trophies, especially the CAF Champions League before my tenure ends at Kotoko,” the former WAFA shot-stopper told Kumasi FM.

READ ALSO

“It is my aim to help the team win trophies especially the Champions League.

“So as far as I’m here, as far as each and every day I’m working for this club, I’m going to try and help the team when I’m asked upon so that we can also win something the fans will remember us for.

“I also want to leave a legacy so I will be remembered one day, after all, I did my best and I gave my best for the club.”

Annan lost his spot as number one shot-stopper for Kotoko after matchday 3 of the now-cancelled 2019/2020 Ghana Premier League season to Kwame Baah, following a leave of absence and will be looking to regain his spot ahead of the new season.

Annan was named as the third-choice goalkeeper during the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Egypt.