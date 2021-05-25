Residents of Eshiem, a suburb in the Sekondi Takoradi Metropolis in the Western Region, have embarked on a demonstration to register their anger over the poor nature of roads there.

The angry residents blocked the main road from Mpintsin Junction to Eshiem amid the burning of car tyres.

According to them, the heavy trucks conveying sand from a company in the area have contributed to the road’s deterioration creating huge potholes.

Spotted in red headbands and attire, the angry protesters chanted war songs to express their disgust.

The youth of about six communities along the Inchaban Junction to Manso road in Sekondi-Takoradi embarking on a road protest ignored pleas on them by city authorities to clear the road for free flow of traffic.

The charged youth insisted they would only clear the road when they see machines and other equipment on the site to rehabilitate it.

“We agree with the demonstration because we are human beings, our children ply this road to school. The dust is killing us. We are in red this morning and will not stop until the road is fixed. Whenever it rains, the issue becomes worse,” one of the protesters told JoyNews.

They have pledged to continue demonstrating until their roads are fixed.

Trucks could be seen stranded in the middle of the road with other road users finding it difficult to get to their destinations.

However, Isaac Akumatey Nyameke, a stranded worker in one of the communities, said the protesters should have considered the workers in their communities.

According to him, “blocking the road for close to one week will affect our livelihood because these communities along the road is a free zone and most people have their source of income here.”

An opinion leader, Kofi Badu, indicated that they have written several letters to the authorities over the issue but these efforts have proved futile.

He expressed regret and indicated that nobody can convince them to stop the demonstration without a clear roadmap towards immediately improving the nature of the roads.