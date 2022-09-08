Angry residents of Akyem Saamang in the Fanteakwa South District of the Eastern Region on Wednesday blocked the main road that leads to Akyem Osino preventing trucks belonging to BDS mining company from plying the road.

The irate residents accused the mining company of deteriorating the road which was already in bad condition making it unmotorable, especially whenever it rains.

According to the angry residents, dozens of heavily loaded trucks of BSD mining company cart gold dust daily from their mining site at Akyem Saamang area to their main mining site at Akyem Asiakwa near Kyebi to extract the gold.

This has led to a serious negative impact on the road in the area, however, the company has failed to rehabilitate the road.

Kwame George, the leader of the angry residents, told Starr News about 200 trucks of BSD mining have been plying the road every day from morning to evening.

“They have destroyed our road and transport the gold dust from the mining site here to Akyem Asiakwa. They don’t care even rehabilitating the road for us all they want is their gold so we have blocked the road this morning. About 15 trucks have been locked this morning,” he said.

He said management of the Company arrived in the community to assure that they will bring machinery to grade the road and rehabilitate the most deplorable sections.