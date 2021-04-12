Andre Ayew has said he remains fully focused on helping Swansea City gain promotion this season as he sees out the final months of his contract with the club.

The 31-year-old, who has been a key player for the Jack Army, will be a free agent in the summer and will move on to pastures new should the Swans fail to go up this season.

However, there’s the possibility that Ayew will stay should the Swans get promotion to the Premier League following a three-year absence from the top-flight.

“We will see. When you start thinking about that, it takes away your focus, and I don’t want that,” the Ghana captain told FourFourTwo.

“It could get to a point where that question will come – ‘Are you staying or going?’ – but right now I’m happy here.

“There’s the Africa Cup of Nations and World Cup in 2022, so I need to be in the best possible shape for those, as they’re very important to me.

“But first I need to focus on making sure Swansea achieve things this season.”

READ ALSO

Ayew meanwhile scored in Swansea’s 3-0 away win against Millwall in the Skybet Championship on Saturday.

Given his hefty wages, Ayew was widely expected to depart when Cooper arrived at the club in the summer of 2019.

However, he has stayed with Swansea since returning from a loan spell with Turkish giants Fenerbahce.

And according to him, he has been determined to repay the faith shown in him by Cooper since the opportunity arose for him to leave ahead of the current campaign.

“The manager said, ‘I want you – you don’t have to move; the club is ready to keep you,” he added.

“That message was big for me. A few things came in, but whether it was the league, the club or maybe not what I wanted financially, I never felt like everything was there, so I continued at Swansea.”

Ayew has netted 15 goals in 39 appearances for the Swans this season.